UH soccer folds late in loss to OU

UH soccer dropped its fourth straight match Sunday afternoon, losing to Oklahoma 2-1 at home.

The Cougars struck in the 12th minute thanks to freshman forward Kyrsten Kizer’s right footed goal to open up the scoring.

For the next 60-plus minutes of action UH clung to their lead, with the Sooners and Cougars holding nearly identical numbers in shots and shots goal.

However, the dam broke in the 74th minute when Oklahoma’s Esalenna Galekhutle scored the equalizer. less than 10 minutes later, Danielle Wolfe knocked in the go-ahead goal.

Kizer was able to get one final shot off in the 86th minute, but its was saved by OU, sealing the win for the Sooners.

UH dropped to 6-4-1 on the season and remain winless in Big 12 play after three games.

The Cougars will travel to face Iowa State on Thursday night.

