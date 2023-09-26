Svedenskiold leads women’s golf to fourth place at Schooner Fall Classic

The University of Houston women’s golf team placed fourth in this past weekend’s Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club, with sophomore Moa Svedenskiold finishing seventh individually.

At the start of the Classic on Saturday, freshman Maelynn Kim scored 4-under par at 66. Swinging back-to-back birdies at Nos. 2 and 3, she played comfortably until No. 7 where she swung a bogey, immediately thereafter she swung a birdie on No. 8 and finished her first nine with a par.

In her back nine, Kim swung two birdies at Nos. 13 and 15 before closing her run with a par.

Svedenskiold opened her round with a par, but not long after she holed a birdie at No. 2, eventually getting a bogey at No. 5 before closing out her front nine with pars.

In her back nine she was able to get an eagle at No. 12 where she earned 2 birdies at Nos. 15 and 17, scoring 3-under at 67.

Sophomore Alexa Saldana had a tougher start to her weekend, swinging 3 bogeys at Nos. 2, 4 and 9 while also earning three birdies at Nos. 3, 5 and 8 in her front nine.

Senior Nicole Abelar scored one-over par at 71. Abelar earned a birdie at No. 3 but ran into back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 5 and 6. Abelar immediately answered with a birdie at No. 7 before her front nine ended with pars.

Freshman Ellen Yates scored 3-over par at 73. Upon a steady start in the first couple of holes, Yates found herself swinging bogeys in Nos. 3, 5 and 7.

In the 2nd round, Saldana led Houston, scoring 2-under par at 68 thanks to three birdies.

Svedenskiold scored an even-par 70 swinging two birdies in Nos. 14 and 18 while also receiving two bogeys in Nos. 7 and 16.

In the 3rd and final round, Svedenskiold performed the best on the team, scoring 3-under par at 67. She earned three birdies in Nos. 2, 9, and 15.

Kim scored 1-under par at 69 where she swung three birdies in Nos. 3, 9 and 12, while also finding back-to-back bogeys in Nos. 7 and 8.

Abelar finished her round at even-par at 70. Earning two birdies on Nos. 3 and 9, but also swinging two bogeys as well in Nos. 4 and 18.

Saldana finished her morning scoring 2-over par at 72, where she found herself swinging two birdies on Nos. 7 and 9, two bogeys on Nos. 11 and 18, as well as a double-bogey on No. 14.

Houston earned a team score of 278 adding up their total to 838 overall.

The UH women’s golf team will next travel to Illinois at the Illini Invitational on Oct. 9-10.

