UH women’s golf places sixth at Illini Women’s Invitational

The UH women’s golf team tied for sixth at the Illini Women’s Invitational, led by sophomore Moa Svendskiold who also finished sixth.

To start round one, Svedenskiold and junior Hyeonji Kang both shot even at 72 strokes. Both sophomores Alexa Saldana and Natalie Saint Germain were close behind at one stroke over par.

At the end of round one, the team shot 290 strokes overall.

In round two Saldana took the lead for UH and shot two under (-2) for 70 strokes. Svendenskiold stayed true to the first round and shot even again for 72 strokes.

To end off the second round, the team shot 292 overall, just two strokes worse from round one.

For the final round, the Cougars showed out starting with Svendenskiold shooting five under (-5) for a low 67.

The quality play did not stop there as Kang shot three strokes under for another low 69. Saldana was also close behind shooting even (E) at 72 strokes.

For the third and final round, the team shot 282 overall, the lowest-scoring round of the tournament.

Svendenskoild tied for sixth, Saldana tied for 19th, and Kang tied for 25th. Senior Nicole Abelar tied for 62nd and Saint Germain tied for 69th.

Up next for UH is the Jim West challenge on October 23rd, at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Texas.

