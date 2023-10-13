UH men’s golf finishes fourth in Big 12 Match Play Tournament

UH men’s golf competed in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament this week, finishing fourth overall over three days of competition.

Day 1

On the morning of Day 1, Houston defeated Oklahoma 2-1-2 at The Clubs at Hudson Oaks.

The first win came as senior Santiago De La Fuente defeated Oklahoma’s Drew Goodman 4-3.

The second win of the morning was from sophomore Hudson Weibel earning a 2-1 victory over Stephen Campbell Jr.

Next were a pair of ties from Houston senior Austyn Reily versus Oklahoma’s Jase Summy and junior Wolfgang Glawe against Ryder Cowan.

UH’s only loss of the morning came as freshman Chi Chun Chen lost to Jaxon Dowell 4-3.

Later that afternoon, Houston faced BYU in a 2-2-1 tie.

Reily earned the first win of the afternoon against Cole Ponich, while Weibel picked up his second win of the day, this time against Keanu Akina in a 1UP victory.

Glawe lost to Max Brenchley and Chen fell to Zac Jones.

Meanwhile, De La Fuente ended his day with a tie against Cooper Jones.

Day 2

On Tuesday, Houston came away with a 3-2-0 win over Cincinnati.

The first victory came from junior Jacob Borow over Cincinnati’s William McDonald.

The following win came from Reily as he defeated Ty Gingerich, while the third win of the morning came from Glawe against Cole Imig 5-4.

There were two losses that morning from Houston’s Weibel and De La Fuente.

In the afternoon, Houston earned its first loss of the tournament against Baylor by a 4-1-0 score.

UH’s only win of the match came from Weibel as he defeated Trey Bosco.

Day 3

On the final day of the tournament, Houston faced Oklahoma State in a 3-2-0 loss.

Houston did manage a pair of wins, the first belonging to De La Fuente over Oklahoma State’s Johnnie Clark 2UP. The other came from Glawe against Gaven Lane.

Ranking tenth in the Big 12 entering the tournament, Houston finished fourth overall. With its first Big 12 competition out of the way, UH looks ahead to the Southwestern Invitational in January.

