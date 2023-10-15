UH swimming and diving shows out at weekend competition

The UH Swimming and Diving team competed in the Houston Diving and Rice Fall Splash Invitationals on Friday and Saturday. The Cougars defeated Denver and Rice, tallying 24 podium finishes across the two contests.

Swimming

Juniors Mary Catherine Jurica and Adelaide Meuter, sophomore Liya Goupil and freshman Elizabeth Jimenez claimed Houston’s lone relay victory in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:29.98.

The Cougars swept the podium in the 100-yard backstroke on day two. Freshman Evelyn Entrekin finished first with a 1:03.99. Junior Henrietta Fangli took second with a 1:04.34 followed by graduate student Audrey McKinnon at 1:04.62.

During both days of competition, McKinnon finished first in the 200-yard breaststroke, swimming a 2:16.31 and 2:1.83 respectively.

Likewise, Jimenez finished first on both days in the 200-yard backstroke with times of 2:00.78 and 2:01.51.

During the first day of competition, Goupil tied for first in the 50-yard freestyle at 23.68. A 51.83 secured a first-place finish in day two’s 100-yard freestyle.

Graduate student Alondra Ortiz took first in day one’s 200-yard IM, swimming a 2:05.66.

Diving

The Cougars swept the podium in the 1-meter, 3-meter and platform competition.

Graduate student Chase Farris earned first place in the 1-meter and platform with scores of 308.30 and 247.20 respectively.

Senior Hedda Grelz earned the top spot in the 3-meter competition, scoring 323.25

In the 1-meter, senior Emilia Waters finished second with a score of 284.7 followed by junior Josie Graves at 277.50.

Farris took second in the 3-meter with a score of 310.2 followed by Waters at 282.15

Freshman Michelle McLeod finished second in the platform dive with a score of 246.6 ahead of Graves at 238.15.

Swim and Dive will prepare to compete against Tulane on Nov. 4.

[email protected]