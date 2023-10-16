UH soccer falls to Texas in final home game

The UH soccer team took a tough 6-1 loss Sunday afternoon to the University of Texas at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

UT started off the game with a goal by junior forward Trinity Byars.

About a minute later junior midfielder Lexi Missimo was assisted by junior midfielder Ahslyn Miller to score UT’s second goal.

The game went back and forth until right before the half when UT scored back-to-back goals by junior Missimo off a penalty kick and sophomore midfielder Olivia Ahern, the Longhorns would continue this for the rest of the half.

The only goal UH scored was by senior forward Nadia Kammassah in the 87th minute.

UH’s defense was lackluster while easily being out-paced by UT’s attacking game.

UT had two more goals by junior forward Jilly Shmikin from an amazing kick coming from the corner.

UT controlled the game by outshooting UH. getting off four more shots and having control of the ball most of the game.

After the loss, UH is now 8-7-2 overall and 2-6-1 in the Big 12.

The Cougars’ next and final home game of the year is on October 23 against Baylor at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

