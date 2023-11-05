UH Swimming and Diving dominates Tulane

The UH swimming and diving team earned an impressive 175-68 win versus Tulane at the Reily Student Recreation Center Natatorium on Saturday, winning 11 out of the 13 events.

The Cougars started out with diving, sweeping the podium in the 3-meter event.

Graduate student Chase Farris took the top spot followed by senior Hedda Grelz and freshman Michelle McLeod. Houston also won the 1-meter event as McLeod won her first event with a score of 280.43 and Farris got second place with a score of 286.05.

Houston won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:43.66. The team consisted of freshman Elizabeth Jimenez, junior Henrietta Fangli, sophomore Noor El Gendy and junior Mary Catherine Jurica.

Sophomore Eden Humphrey continued her dominance in freestyle, finishing at the top in the 1650m event with a time of 17:04.44 and the 500-yard event (5:03.12).

Houston earned another pair of first-place finishes from sophomore Liya Goupil in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.36 and the 100-yard freestyle (51.25).

Junior Abbie Alvarez took the top spot in the 200-yard medley, clocking in 2:05.72.

Jimenez individually took home a top finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.36.

Freshman Evelyn Entrekin earned the top spot in a podium sweep of the 100-yard breaststroke with 1:03.24, followed by Fangli with a time of 1:03.44 and graduate student Audrey McKinnon (1:05.13).

The 400-yard freestyle relay rounds out the Cougars’ first-place finishes with the team of Goupil, Jurica, Jimenez and junior Adelaide Meuter clocking in 3:27.42.

Up next, UH heads to College Station, Texas for the Art Adamson Invite from November 15-17.

