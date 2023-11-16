No. 21 UH volleyball sweeps TCU at Fertitta Center

The No. 21 UH volleyball team swept the TCU Horned Frogs in three sets on Wednesday night in Fertitta Center.

UH controlled the first set with 14 kills, holding TCU to only 11 kills.

Houston graduate student outside hitter Abbie Jackson dropped the hammer on an impressive kill to give UH the lead 9-4. Senior server Annie Cooke controlled the floor with her serves, even scoring a point off her own serve to make the score 16-9.

TCU had a short comeback led by graduate student outside hitter Audrey Nalls, but ultimately fell short with UH holding TCU off 25-17.

The second set was the closest set of the night as the two teams remained within two points of one another for the entire set.

Houston junior middle blocker Kellen Morin was a pace changer, returning a TCU serve to give UH the tie 18-18.

TCU followed with a ridiculous save, but graduate student outside hitter Nena Mbonu spoiled it with a kill to give UH the lead 21-20. Graduate student outside hitter Kenna Sauer ended the second set by returning the serve to give UH the win 25-22.

The third set was also back and forth. Jackson got an impressive dig to set up UH for an 11-10 lead. Moments later, Sauer had a back-row attack to give UH the lead 14-11.

To cap off the set, Jackson got the final kill to end the match 25-21.

With the win, UH moves to 17-7 on an eight-game winning streak, including three consecutive sweeps.

The Cougars will play again Friday night at the Fertitta Center against the Iowa State Cyclones.

