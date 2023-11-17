No. 6 Houston stifles Towson in Charleston Classic 65-49

The No. 6 Cougars (4-0) continued their undefeated start to the season, winning their first game in the Charleston Classic 65-49 against the Towson Tigers (2-2) Thursday night at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

Senior guard L.J. Cryer opened the scoring with a three-pointer. The Cougars’ defense was stingy early on, forcing three shot-clock violations in the first six minutes.

Houston started to get it going from downtown early, growing the lead to double digits on a 16-2 run. UH led 24-7 at one point, holding the Tigers scoreless for six minutes. Towson was held without a field goal for more than eight minutes.

Senior point guard Jamal Shead was one of the best passers in the game and had four assists in the first half. Freshman forward Joseph Tugler made his presence known defensively with his large wingspan.

Cryer had 11 points at the half and sophomore guard Emmanuel Sharpe had nine off the bench with two three-pointers as Houston led 37-17. UH was 5-11 from three in the first half.

Cryer continued his success with his third three early in the second half.

With 12:40 left, senior guard Mylik Wilson finished an alley-oop for the largest lead of the night at 25 points.

The Cougars continued with deep threes to maintain their lead as Sharp hit his third from way out.

Towson was able to keep pace with the Cougars and outscored them 32-28 in the second half, but it was too late.

UH was better in every offensive and defensive stat category, including 41% overall from the field and from three-point range.

Cryer finished with a game-high 18 points and graduate forward J’Wan Roberts had a game-high 11 rebounds. Shead dished out eight assists, while Sharp scored 14 off the bench.

Up next, No. 6 Houston will play in the semifinal of the Charleston Classic against Utah Friday afternoon.

