No. 21 UH volleyball loses win streak to Iowa State

The No. 21 UH volleyball team saw its eight-game winning streak snapped against the Iowa State Cyclones in five sets on Friday evening.

Houston, ranked No. 21 in the country and fourth in the Big 12, was looking to climb up further in the conference as the Cyclones were right behind in fifth place.

In the first set, the match was competitive but Iowa State was able to develop a rhythm and win 25-19.

The second set was a similar story with both teams going down to the wire, but the Cyclones were able to edge the Cougars out, winning 25-23.

With the possibility of getting swept at home, Houston played with a sense of urgency and was able to grab their first win of the match, winning 25-18.

The Cougars went on to get a comfortable win in the third set winning 25-15 and taking command.

That third set win gave the Cougars energy as in the fourth set they dominated, winning 25-15.

Unfortunately for Houston, Iowa persevered and won the fifth and final set 16-14 putting an end to UH’s valiant comeback effort.

The Cougars finished the game with 64 kills, 61 digs and 11 assisted blocks.

Houston will look to bounce back and return to winning ways next Wednesday in Waco against Baylor.

