UH women’s basketball downs New Orleans 81-54

The UH women’s basketball team defeated the New Orleans Privateers 81-54 on Sunday, increasing their score to 4-0 in the season.

In the first quarter, graduate guard N’Yah Boyd scored 10 points and was the only scorer for the team in the first several minutes.

Houston managed to keep the Privateers to a low score, forcing a scoring drought that lasted two minutes at one point.

In the third quarter, graduate forward Bria Patterson found her momentum from the field, scoring 12 points for the Cougars. From there, Houston grew a healthy 20-point lead.

Entering the third quarter, the Cougars did not let New Orleans score in the first five minutes.

Houston outscored New Orleans 17-9 at the end of the third quarter, giving them a 64-39 lead.

Boyd jumped up to 19 points and Patterson was right behind with 14 points.

In the fourth quarter, New Orleans briefly went on a 5-0 run against the Cougars to make the score 64-44. The Privateers would outscore Houston 12-9 in the last five minutes of the game, but it was far from enough to lift them over UH’s resounding lead. Houston would finish the game with an 81-54 victory.

In addition to Boyd and Patterson’s performances, junior forward Maliyah Johnson showed out and scored 13 points.

The Cougars advance to 4-0 following Sunday’s win, marking the team’s best opening to a season in over a decade.

