Willie Fritz makes media debut as Houston’s new head coach

Houston football head coach Willie Fritz was unveiled as the 16th head coach of the Houston Cougars for the first time on Monday in an open event at TDECU Stadium.

Fritz was introduced alongside University of Houston President Renu Khator, UH System Board of Regents Chairman Tilman Fertitta and Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman.

“We think this is the guy to win here at the University of Houston for many years to come,” Fertitta said.

Khator identified Fritz, the sixth head coach under her tenure as having an opportunity unlike that of his predecessors while thanking previous coaches for their role in building the program up to the present.

“Coach Fritz is a great coach, a proven winner,” Pezman said. “and a program builder.”

Fritz expressed gratitude towards Khator, Fertitta and Pezman for welcoming him to Houston before introducing his wife, son and daughters.

The coach explained that his desire to compete at a Power Five level was the driving force behind his decision to come to Houston.

“A lot of people start on third base and think they hit a triple,” Fritz said. “It took me a long time to get around the bases. I finally got my home run by getting this job.”

