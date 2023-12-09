No. 3 Houston hits double-digit wins in rout over Jackson State

The No. 3 Houston Cougars defeated the Jackson State Tigers 89-55 this Saturday afternoon at the Fertitta Center for the team’s 10th straight win to begin the season. It is the first time since the 2018-19 season that UH started a season 10-0 and the second time under head coach Kelvin Sampson.

The Cougars got off to a rocky start as Jackson State earned a 10-7 lead until senior guard LJ Cryer hit a three-pointer to tie it six and a half minutes into the game.

Despite Houston’s efforts, Jackson State continued to put up a fight as the Cougars struggled to gain an advantage until they went on a 15-2 run led by sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp’s seven points to put UH up 33-19.

Sharp would finish with a career-high 25 points on 6-13 shooting and 8-10 from the foul line.

Jackson State answered back with a 10-0 run of its own to close the first half, but UH entered the locker room up 37-29.

Houston continued to extend their lead into the second half, going on an 8-0 run aided three straight steals and six points by senior point guard Jamal Shead. The Cougars held off Jackson State to only five points and seven turnovers for more than eight minutes, as UH built a commanding 63-40 lead midway through the first half.

Cryer tacked on 21 points, while Shead and senior guard Mylik Wilson dished out six and five assists, respectively.

The Cougars’ next game will come next Saturday in the team’s first-ranked matchup of the year when they face No. 21 Texas A&M in the Toyota Center at the Halal Guys Showcase.

