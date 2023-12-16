UH’s Terrance Arceneaux ‘likely’ out with torn Achilles

Houston Cougars sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux is feared to have sustained a torn Achilles tendon during UH’s 70-66 win over Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.

Arceneaux is likely to miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season in a huge blow to the high-flying Cougars.

The guard has averaged six points, five rebounds and nearly one assist per game this season for Houston while playing nearly 20 minutes per game.

After departing the game in the first half, Arceneaux later reappeared courtside in a hoodie and wearing a boot on his right foot. He would not re-enter the game.

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson said Arceneaux’s injury was on his mind down the game’s final stretch as the Cougars fought off a 21-point comeback effort from the Aggies.

“I just feel really bad for that young man…I felt worse about that (the injury) than I felt good about the game,” Sampson said.

While Sampson stopped short of confirming for certain the injury, he emphasized it as ‘likely’, a non-contact injury, Sampson compared it to the Achilles injury sustained by Kevin Durant in 2019.

With a major bench piece now out for the year the Cougars are forced to look towards their other rotational guards to pick up Arceneaux’s contributions.

[email protected]