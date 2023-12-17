UH women’s hoops falls 95-48 to Washington State

UH women’s basketball saw its four-game winning streak collapse in a 95-48 loss on the road at Washington State on Sunday.

Houston kept the game close into the second quarter before Washington State earned 12 points off nine steals to push ahead by a sizable margin.

Washington State went on a 11-4 run down the stretch of the first half, holding UH to just eight points in the second quarter.

The second half was more of the same for Houston. The Cougars would shoot under 24% from the field in the second half while getting outscored through both quarters.

As the game neared its close Washington State kept its foot on the gas and ended on a stunning 22-5 run to secure a 95-48 victory over Houston.

Senior guard Laila Blair scored 10 points for the Cougars and collected four rebounds while senior guard N’yah Boyd notched eight points.

The Cougars return home for a matchup with Rice at Fertitta Center this Wednesday at 1 p.m.

[email protected]