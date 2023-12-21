UH women’s basketball defeats Rice in overtime clash

The UH women’s basketball team survived an overtime bout with Rice on Wednesday afternoon, coming out on top 71-63 in Houston.

The Cougars found themselves with a slim lead in the first that began to dwindle.

The quarter ended with the Cougars in the midst of a back and forth battle and only up two.

A three from senior guard Laila Blair put the Cougars up 10 in the second marking their largest lead of the half. Houston rounded out the half leading 36-28.

Despite extending their lead by as much as 12 in the third, Rice came within two points of snagging the lead. A steal from junior forward Maliyah Johnson preceded a layup that put the Cougars back up five points.

A 6-0 run in the fourth gave the Owls their first lead of the half. A jumper from Blair followed by a three from graduate guard N’Yah Boyd put the Cougars up six. The teams continued to battle, landing on a 63-63 tie at the end of regulation.

With a little over two minutes left in overtime graduate guard Britney Onyeje scored the first points of the period giving the Cougars a two point lead.

Field goals from Owl turnovers by Boyd and graduate forward Bria Patterson put the Cougars up six. Rice found themselves hoping for a miracle in the closing minutes but failed to get on the board.

Despite Blair fouling out at the end of regulation, the Cougars outscored the Owls 8-0 in overtime and won 71-63.

Blair led the Cougars on the night with 26 points and six rebounds.

The Cougars next game marks the beginning of their Big 12 Conference schedule. Houston takes on Texas Tech at Fertitta Center in that matchup.

[email protected]