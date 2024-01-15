UH women’s hoops defeats TCU in second consecutive Big 12 win

The UH women’s basketball team defeated TCU 77-66 on Sunday afternoon to grab a second consecutive Big 12 win.

Fertitta Center was witness to the Laila Blair show from the opening tip. The senior guard scored UH’s first 12 points to keep the Cougars neck-and-neck with the Horned Frogs in the first quarter.

At the end of the opening period the teams were tied with Blair having scored 15 of UH’s 20 points.

The Cougars entered the second period with force, beginning with a 10-0 run. Things did not get much better for TCU after getting back on the scoreboard either with the Houston run expanding to a massive 16-3 tally. Blair’s scoring masterclass continued having been behind nine of those points.

By the halftime break Houston led 41-29, firmly in the driver’s seat. Blair’s 24 points were scored on a mind-blowing 8 of 9 clip from the field and a perfect 4 of 4 from behind the arc.

UH maintained its lead in the third period as the rest of the Cougars began to find more success from the field.

In the final quarter Houston did much of the same, extending its lead to as wide as 17 points at the halfway mark of the period.

At the final whistle UH had comfortably defended its home court, taking a second consecutive Big 12 win in the process.

Blair’s 33 point performance was a career-best. The guard finished with an 11 of 17 shooting clip having also shot a perfect 7 of 7 on free throws.

