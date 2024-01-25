UH women’s hoops drops road game to Texas Tech

The UH women’s basketball team fell 66-48 in its contest on the road against Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

Texas Tech asserted their dominance early and got off to a quick 6-0 run by forcing multiple turnovers.

The Cougars eventually answered with senior guard Laila Blair and graduate guard Britney Onyeje scoring six points apiece to chip into a 20–14 first quarter deficit.

Texas Tech put the pressure on the Cougars early forcing seven first quarter turnovers.

In the second quarter it was a back and forth battle from both teams but the Cougars could not stop Texas Tech from getting buckets inside the paint. Just before the halftime buzzer sounded graduate guard N’yah Boyd drained a side-step three-pointer to cut the Texas Tech lead down to seven points.

The Cougars trailed the Red Raiders 33-26 entering halftime.

Texas Tech came out of halftime on fire going on another 6-0 run increase its lead to 13. Still the Cougars refused to hold back defensively applying on-ball pressure.

Houston later put together a run of its own to cut the Texas Tech lead down to eight points with 33 seconds remaining in the period.

At the end of the third quarter the score was 50-38.

In the fourth quarter it was all Texas Tech as the Red Raiders went on to beat the Cougars 66-48.

Blair led all Cougars in scoring with 17 points.

Next up UH will continue their road trip to Orlando to take on UCF on Saturday.

