UH swimming & diving splits Rice, Miami doubleheader

The UH swimming & diving team competed against Rice and Miami in the CRWC Natatorium on Friday afternoon in a doubleheader that ended with a split outcome by the end of the day.

Sophomore Eden Humphrey broke two program records with the first in the 1650-yard freestyle and the second in the 1000-yard freestyle.

Junior Henrietta Fangli completed a very impressive performance that included first-place finishes in the 100-meter breaststroke and the 200-meter breaststroke.

Humphrey was back at the podium when she won the 500-yard freestyle.

Sophomore Alondra Ortiz won first-place in the 200-yard butterfly while senior Abby Jackson placed third in the same competition.

The diving team compiled an outstanding performance on the day. Senior Hedda Grelz took first-place in the one-meter and three-meter with freshman Michelle McLeod and senior Emilia Waters coming in second and third in the same contests respectively.

In total, Houston’s performance was good enough to handily defeat Rice by a 203-91 score. Against the University of Miami, however, the Cougars came up short by a 165-129 margin.

