A look at the 2024 Cougar football schedule

Houston and new head Coach Willie Fritz now have a clearer picture of the season ahead upon Tuesday’s schedule release.

The Cougars will kick off 2024 conference play on the road when they take on a familiar foe Cincinnati on Sept. 21. The following week, Big 12 play returns to TDECU Stadium when UH takes on Iowa State on Sept. 28 in their first-ever match-up.

The Cougars will compete in six games on their home field and six on the road including five out-of-state trips, compared to their lone two in 2023.

As they amp up for conference play, the Cougars kick off the season on Aug. 31 with a contest against UNLV at TDECU before paying a visit to former Big 12 conference member, Oklahoma (Sept. 7).

Houston rounds out non-conference play at home, with hopes to reclaim the Bayou Bucket when they take on Rice on Sept. 14. The Cougars lost the Bayou Bucket for the first time since 2010 last season in a double-overtime loss.

The Cougars face off against TCU in Fort Worth on Oct. 4 or 5 before their first of two off weeks.

Houston will then begin their toughest stretch as they travel to Kansas, taking on the Jayhawks in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium (Oct. 19). The following two weeks of conference play bring Utah and Kansas State to Houston on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.

In the final stretch, Houston comes off an off week, heading to Arizona to face the Wildcats on Nov. 14, 15, or 16 before returning home for the final time to take on Baylor. The Cougars look to gain the advantage in the all-time series during their 30th matchup on Nov. 23.

Finally, The Cougars head back to the state of Utah in their final match-up, taking on BYU for the first time as conference foes (Nov. 30).

