UH tennis narrowly falls to North Texas for first loss

The UH tennis team dropped its first match of the season Sunday, falling in the final match to North Texas.

North Texas earned a sweep in doubles play to go up 1-0 after sophomore duo Sonya Kovalenko and Sophie Schouten lost a close tiebreaker.

In singles play, the two teams went back and forth exchanging blows before North Texas won the final match to seal the victory.

Schouten got the Cougars on the board with a 6-1, 6-3 win before another Mean Green win put UH behind again 2-1. Senior Laura Sliane battled through a close first set to tie things back up with a straight-set victory before freshman Nina Skoric bounced back from losing her first set to win her match and force a decisive final match.

Junior Maria Dzemeshkevich pulled ahead in the first set but would fall in the final two frames, giving North Texas the 4-3 victory.

UH dropped to 1-1 and will return home to face UT-Rio Grande Valley and Louisiana Tech on Friday and Saturday.

