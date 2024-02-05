UH track and field competes at Charlie Thomas Invitational

The UH track and field team competed in the Charlie Thomas Invitational Saturday in College Station.

The Cougars’ best finish proved to be the Men’s 60-meter hurdles in which Houston won both first- and second-place. Senior De’Vion Wilson ran 7.72 followed by senior Grant Levesque with a 7.89.

A women’s 4×400-meter relay team comprised of senior Iman Babineaux, graduate Sydni Townsend, graduate Kelly-Ann Beckford and freshman Michaela Mouton tied the school indoor record in the event with their 3:32.28 second-place finish.

Senior Claire Meyer’s 4:51.57 mile run put her fourth in school history and third place in the invitational’s race.

Graduate student Christyan Sampy clinched the pole vault title for Houston with a 5.55 meter finish to improving his indoor school record.

Houston senior Shaun Maswanganyi finished first in the Men’s 200-meter running a 20.64, his personal best.

Next up UH will compete in the Howie Ryan Invitational on Friday on its home track.

[email protected]