UH women’s basketball drops road game to Kansas

In a fierce showdown at the Allen Fieldhouse the UH women’s basketball team clashed with the Kansas Jayhawks, ultimately succumbing with a final score of 52-69.

Facing a relentless defensive onslaught the Cougars struggled to find their rhythm on the court, mustering a mere 28% shooting from the field and 17% from beyond the arc. Their defensive efforts were similarly challenged, especially in containing the dominant presence of Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson and two other Jayhawks who tallied double-digit scores.

Despite these formidable obstacles senior guard Laila Blair emerged as a beacon of resilience for the Cougars, delivering an impressive performance with 18 points, two rebounds, and a crucial assist. Blair’s tenacity was evident in her 5-for-13 shooting from the field, and 3-for-7 from long range.

Adding to the Cougars’ offensive prowess, senior forward Maliyah Johnson and freshman guard Kierra Merchant each contributed double-digit points. Johnson’s eleven points, including nine in the first half, kept the Cougars within striking distance trailing by just 5 points at halftime.

In the frontcourt senior forward Peyton McFarland showcased her versatility by notching nine points along with an impressive nine rebounds and three blocks.

Despite the spirited effort, the Cougars faltered in the face of relentless pressure from Kansas and the Jayhawks orchestrated decisive runs to seize control of the game in the final quarter.

Notably Merchant stepped up in the dying moments, scoring six of her ten points in the fourth quarter, underscoring the Cougars’ resilience and determination until the final buzzer.

Looking ahead, the Cougars regroup and return to the Fertitta Center to host the No. 7 Texas team Longhorns Wednesday, February 14.

