School records broken as UH track & field competes around the country

Houston track and field had a successful weekend competing at the Howie Ryan, Don Kirby and David Hemery Valentine Invitationals, breaking three school records and grabbing six first-place finishes.

At home in Houston, five Cougars finished in first place in their events in the Howie Ryan Invitational, headlined by junior runner Dillon Leacock setting a Yeoman Fieldhouse record with a time of 1:10.49 in the 600-yard race.

Graduate Halena Rahmaan and freshman Michaela Mouton recorded top finishes and personal bests in the 800- and 200-meter races. Freshman Cordell Nwokeji also earned his second first-place finish in the shot put with a 17.12-meter heave.

Junior runner Daniela Castillo, redshirt freshman hurdler Tairah Johnson, senior jumper Caleb Malbrough, graduate runner MiKenna Robinson and junior runner Adam Mason all recorded personal bests.

At the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, senior hurdler De’Vion Wilson won his third straight 60-meter hurdle with a time of 7.74 seconds, while junior Miracle Thompson finished sixth in the same event. Graduate pole vaulter Christyan Sampy broke the indoor school record with a 5.62-meter pole vault, finishing fourth behind three professional athletes.

Finally, graduate sprinters Sydni Townsend and Claire Meyer set school records in the 400-meter dash and 5,000-meter run, respectively, in Boston.

UH will split the team up again at the Air Force Last Chance and the LSU Twilight meet next weekend for the final meets before the Big 12 Indoor Championships.

