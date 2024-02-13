Houston tennis drops a pair against UTRGV and Louisiana Tech

UH Tennis fell to both UTRGV and Louisiana Tech, losing 4-3 and 4-2 respectively.

The meeting with UTRGV on Friday afternoon came down to the final match.

The Cougars started fast, earning a sweep in doubles play to put the Cougars ahead heading into singles.

All three Cougar duos won with sophomores Sophia Schouten and Sonya Kovalenko getting things started winning 6-1. The duo consisting of junior Maria Dzemeshkevich and senior Laura Slisane won 6-3. Blanca Cortijo Parreno and sophomore Gabriela Cortes won 6-2.

Both teams traded punches at each other during singles play before the Bulldogs emerged victorious in the final match.

Dzemeshkevich put points of her own on the board in a dominant fashion, with a 6-1,6-2 win to put the Cougars up 2-0.

Schouten continued her undefeated streak with a 6-4, 5-4 win.

Houston did everything it could to hold off the Vaqueros but landed in a 3-3 tie.

Kovalenko fell in the Cougar’s final singles match in a heartbreaker losing 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).

On Monday, the UH tennis team returned to face off against Louisiana Tech looking, to improve to 2-2 on the year.

UH started the match off 2-1 in doubles, earning Houston the first point.

A 6-3 win for Schouten and Kovalenko and a 6-2 win for Cortes and Cortijo Parreno secured the lead.

In singles, Louisiana State took a 3-1 lead with two wins to start single play.

Cortes put the only singles point on the board for the Cougars with a 6-3,6-4 win.

UH drops to 1-3 and will face UTSA and UT Arlington at home on Feb. 23 and 24

[email protected]