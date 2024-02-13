UH softball impress in opening weekend contests

UH softball got out to a strong start to its 2024 season over the weekend, posting a 4-1 record across five games in the Houston Invitational.

Game 1

The UH softball team opened its inaugural season in the Big 12 with a resounding 10-0 run-rule win in five innings over Colgate.

UH got the lead early in the first inning.

With the bases loaded in the second inning graduate outfielder Paige Hulsey, sophomore infielder Mandy Esman and junior catcher Turiya Coleman each had an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0.

Graduate catcher Kennedy Thomas had her 10th career multi-RBI game with a bases-clearing two-rbi single to make it 9-0.

Sophomore pitcher Tamya Waiters threw three innings of one-run ball to earn her first win of the season.

Game 2

Houston dominated in the second game of the day in a 13-1 run-rule win over Indiana State.

In the second inning the Cougars had back-to-back doubles from Esman while junior infielder Lair Beautae scored two runs to extend the early lead to 3-1.

In the very next inning Thomas hit a grand slam to right field for her first Houston home run. Beautae and Coleman each had two-run blasts to power the lead to 12-1.

Graduate pitcher Shelby Smith got the win with four strong innings.

Game 3

The next day at the Houston Invitational, UH faced Indiana State again and won in seven innings 6-1.

A couple of two-run shots from Coleman and graduate utility player Bree Cantu in the early innings gave the Cougars a strong 4-0 lead.

After four innings, the score reached 6-0.

Sophomore pitcher Paris Lehman threw four innings, giving up only one earned run to get her first win in relief as a Cougar.

Game 4

Houston lost their first game of the season Saturday 10-2 to Rutgers.

UH got out to a quick 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Scarlet Knights attacked the Cougars pitching and sophomore pitcher Nicole Bodeux took the loss giving up three runs in three innings.

Game 5

UH wrapped up the Houston invitational with a get-back win vs Rutgers 6-3 on Sunday morning.

Cantu had a huge three-run shot to center field to make a statement in the first inning making the score 4-0.

Coleman had the second home run of the game, a two-run homer that brought the lead back to 4.

Lehman picked up her second win of the young season with six relief innings, allowing only two runs.

UH will look to continue its winning ways at the Houston Classic next weekend.

