UH softball stays hot with six wins in Houston Classic

The UH Softball team extended their win total to 10 games after wins against UTSA, Massachussetts and sweeps against Nicholls and Northwestern State at the Houston Classic.

Game 1

The Coogs cruised in their game one matchup against UTSA winning 15-3.

Graduate pitcher Shelby Smith pitched for the whole game, going 5-1 for five innings.

Key contributors included infielder graduate utility player Bree Cantu, sophomore infielder Mandy Esman, junior infielder Lair Beautae and Smith, who combined for 10 RBIs and nine runs. Smith individually had a stacked performance, adding in four hits, three runs, one double and three strikeouts.

Game 2

In game two against Nicholls, the Cougars outlasted them winning 5-1.

Sophomore pitcher Nicole Bodeux won her first game, pitching for over three hitless innings and allowing one unearned run. Esman and freshman outfielder Jordee Wilkins combined for five RBIs and a run. Junior catcher Turiya Coleman also had two runs.

Game 3

UH’s game against UMass saw Houston’s hot streak continue in a shutout 5-0 win.

In seven innings, pitcher Smith allowed just one walk and one hit. Wilkins and Esman combined for five RBIs and a run, and Turiya Coleman had a second straight two-run game.

Game 4

In the Cougars’ second game against Nicholls, UH separated themselves again winning 11-3.

Smith and sophomore pitcher Tamya Waiters both split time at the mound, with Smith relieving Waiters, helping advance the Coogs to her fourth win of the season pitching.

Graduate infielder Jazmyn Rollin had a standout individual game, going 3-3 with a home run, three runs total and two RBIs. Cantu and graduate catcher Kennedy Thomas also totaled six combined RBIs.

Game 5

The Coogs took care of their first four games of the weekend but had two remaining against Northwestern State.

In game one, the Cougars won in electric fashion, coming from behind to win the game. Smith got her second consecutive win as relief, striking out five batters. Beautae had her 20th career multi-RBI game, and junior catcher Coleman earned her 15th.

Another key player included Cantu who went 2-3 with and added an RBI.

Game 6

In game two, the Cougars dominated Northwestern State in convincing fashion, winning 13-0.

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Paris Lehman pitched her first solo shutout with a one-hitter. Cantu and Coleman combined for five doubles, five RBIs, and two runs.

The Cougars will look to put their winning streak to eight against Austin Peay on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

