UH women’s hoops drops to .500 in Iowa State loss

On Wednesday the Houston Cougars faced off against the Iowa State Cyclones at Fertitta Center, losing 76-64.

After winning a close game on the road at Oklahoma State, UH’s momentum was halted on its second to last home game of the season.

In the first quarter the game was tight with both teams trading buckets early.

That pace continued in addition to the Cougars having success defensively, forcing Iowa State to five turnovers but they still trailed 18-17 at the end of the first.

In the second, Houston struggled to score. Despite getting solid looks, UH’s first field goal did not come until the four-minute mark.

The Cyclones were having their way with UH shooting 48 percent from the field for the half and leading 44-23 going into halftime.

After a sluggish second quarter, the Cougars got hot and went on a run in the third quarter.

UH scored 24 points in the period, shooting 50 percent from the field and 45 percent from three, trailing 59-47 at the end of the third.

The Cougars aimed to continue that scoring boost into the fourth but the Cyclones controlled the pace of the game for the entire quarter.

The leading scorer for UH was senior guard Laila Blair, who scored 19 points on the night

Houston will look to bounce back as they visit TCU on the road on Feb.24.

