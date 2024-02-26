UH baseball goes 2-1 in weekend series against St. John’s

The UH baseball team went 2-1 in its weekend series against St. John’s at Schroeder Park, continuing its red-hot first month of the season.

Game 1

The Cougars commanded Friday night’s series opener from the very first inning.

After a four-run opening and a fifth run in the third, Houston exploded in the fifth inning with a six-run performance propelled by a home run from freshman infielder Ace Reese.

While St. John’s finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth and a few more times in the final innings, Houston’s haul of runs was too much to overcome. The Cougars took the opening game of the series by a 12-6 score.

Game 2

Houston put together another formidable performance in Saturday’s matchup.

UH got on the board for the first time in the second inning on a solo home run from senior outfielder Tre Jones. Two innings later the Cougars got on the board two more times, the first on an RBI from Jones.

Houston never trailed in Game 2, scoring three more runs across the fifth and sixth inning before St. Jones scored a pair of runs in the seventh. A final run in the eighth set up the final score, a 7-2 Houston victory.

Game 3

Despite its impressive displays in the first two games of the series, Sunday’s series finale fell in the favor of St. John’s 11-6 on the back of the visitors’ fantastic performance at the plate.

Chad Falcon spearheaded the Red Storm’s resurgence, driving in four crucial runs to fuel their triumph at Schroeder Park.

For Houston the loss marked the first of the season for the Cougars, who now stand at 6-1.

Despite the disappointment, senior infielder Harold Coll showcased his ability at the plate, delivering a solid 2-for-5 performance with by a pivotal RBI. Senior utility player Justin Murray exhibited his offensive prowess going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI and a key walk.

The Cougars return to their home field to take on the UTSA Roadrunners on Tuesday, February 27.

