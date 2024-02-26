UH softball finishes Tiger Classic 2-3 with two wins over Austin Peay State University

Houston softball went 2-3 in the Tiger Classic on Feb. 23-25 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Both Cougar wins came against Austin Peay, with losses coming against #7 LSU and Boise State.

Game 1

The Cougars started off the weekend with a dominant 10-1 win over Austin Peay. Houston took advantage of a vulnerable pitching staff that allowed ten walks, the most drawn by UH since 2020.

UH kicked off the second with a two-runner homer from Graduate pitcher Shelby Smith, her first of the season. After a single and two walks the Cougars loaded the bases. A single from Graduate utility player Bree Cantu put Houston up 4-0. Runs scored off an Austin Peay error and a fielder’s choice also contributed to the seven-run second.

Smith advanced to 6-0 on the year after giving up one hit in three innings.

Game 2

Smith dropped her first game of the season Friday evening in a 10-3 loss against LSU.

UH gave up runs early, letting the Tigers go up 2-0 after the first. The Cougars cut the deficit to 4-3 after graduate infielder Jazmyn Rolin doubled with two runners on in the fourth. Rolin went 2-3 with 2 RBIs on the night. However, Houston failed to score again after the Tigers’ five-run fifth.

Game 3

Boise State topped the Cougars 9-1 Saturday. After a scoreless first, the Broncos scored seven in the second. A fourth inning RBI from Smith- her third of the weekend, saved Houston from being shutout.

Game 4

Houston’s struggles continued with the Cougars being held scoreless in a 5-0 loss to LSU. Sophomore pitcher Tamya Waiters gave up one run in her 2.2 innings.

Game 5

UH closed out the weekend with a 5-3 win over Austin Peay.

A steal in the first from Graduate Kennedy Thomas that forced an error proceeded a RBI from junior utility player Turiya Coleman that put the Cougars up 2-0. Thomas went 2-3 on the afternoon in her seventh multi-hit game on the season.

With the bases loaded in the fourth and senior infielder Zaquai Dumas at the plate, a fielder’s choice drove home two. Despite Austin Peay’s attempt to mount a comeback, the Cougars closed out the game.

Waiters pitched 4.1 no-hit innings in the win.

The Cougars concluded the weekend with a record of 10-4 overall. On Wednesday, UH will face McNeese State in Houston at 6:00.

