UH tennis drops matches against UTSA, UTA

Houston Tennis took a 2-4 loss to UTSA and a 1-4 loss to UT Arlington this past weekend at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility.

Game 1

UH started the day unable to get the doubles point as the sophomore team of Sonya Kovalenko and Sophie Schouten lost 6-3 on court one. UTSA wrapped up the doubles with another victory over senior Laura Slisane and junior Maria Dzemeshkevich 6-1 on court two.

The Roadrunners took a 2-0 lead with an opening win in singles as Dzemeshkevich lost to Victoria Baccino 6-2 and 6-1.

Senior Blanco Cortijo Parreno was able to get Houston on the board, taking care of her singles match with a 6-1 and 6-3 win on court six.

UTSA answered right back but Slisane was able to win her singles match 7-5 and 6-4 to make it a one-point game at 3-2.

The Roadrunners sealed the game with a three-set victory over Schouten.

Game 2

On Saturday, Houston opened up with doubles against UT Arlington as junior Elena Trencheva debuted with Slisane and fell 6-2. Sophomore Gabriela Cortes and Parreno were also unable to win 6-1 as the Mavericks won the double point.

Kovalenko went down in singles 6-1 and 6-1. Houston’s only point of the game came when Parreno won in singles for consecutive days 6-1 and 6-1. UTA earned back-to-back singles points over Cortes and Schouten to win 4-1.

The Cougars dropped to 1-5 on the year and will open up their first season of Big 12 play on Thursday against Texas Tech.

