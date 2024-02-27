UH baseball succumbs to late comeback against UTSA

The UH baseball team dropped to UTSA 8-7 in a standalone matchup at Schroeder Park on Tuesday.

The Cougars got off to a fast start after a two-run homer from Senior infielder Harold Coll to put the Cougars up 2-0.

At the top of the third UTSA hit a home run to tie the game 2-2.

In the bottom of the third senior infielder Jake Rainess made it home to put the Cougars up 3-2. Senior utility player Justin Murray would go on to score on a UTSA error to raise the Houston lead to 4-2.

Murray and freshman infielder Ace Reece each drove in two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the Cougars ahead 7-2.

At the top of the sixth UTSA miraculously hit three consecutive home runs to cut the lead to 7-5.

UTSA would not stop after its sixth inning run, scoring three more runs in the following inning. Caleb Hill hit an RBI single to trim the lead down to one before Matt King chipped in an RBI triple to level the score out at 7-7. UTSA would continue its run as Lorenzo Morresi reached home base after a Houston error to give the Roadrunners their first lead of the game.

The Cougars would not score again for the remainder of the game as UTSA would go on to win 8-7.

Houston looks to bounce back on Friday as it hosts Texas State at Schroeder Park.

