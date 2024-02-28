UH women’s golf hosts Chevron Collegiate, finishes sixth

The Houston women’s golf team placed sixth at the Chevron Collegiate Tuesday afternoon. Both senior Nicole Abelar and junior Hyeonji Kang finished in the top 20, tying for 13th and 17th respectively.

On Monday morning, Kang led the Cougars scoring eight-under par, earning six birdies and an eagle on hole No. 8 while Abelar finished the first round two-under with three birdies. Sophomore Alexa Saldana had shot an even-par 72 with two birdies. Playing as an individual, freshman Ellen Yates finished round one three strokes under par with three birdies.

Later that Monday afternoon into the second round, Abelar ended the day with four-under, landing a hole-in-one on hole No. 7. Saldana scored even-par with four birdies while Kang finished Monday at two-over. Both freshman Maelynn Kim and sophomore Moa Svendenskiold ended their Monday at three strokes over par.

Finishing the tournament on Tuesday morning, Svedenskiold finished three-under, and Abelar ended with a two-under-par round. Both Kang and Kim ended their run with one-under. Kim holed six birdies, including four straight on holes 10-13.

