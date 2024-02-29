UH Softball loses to McNeese in 13 inning heartbreaker

Cougar softball fought tooth and nail yet lost 6-5 in 13 innings to McNeese.

The matchup marked the Cougar’s longest game in both innings and duration, clocking in at over four hours.

Despite their valiant efforts, the Cougars found themselves unable to surmount the relentless onslaught from the Cowgirls.

A solo home run in the fifth from sophomore shortstop Mandy Eason secured Houston’s first lead.

The Cowgirls forced extra innings after driving in a runner in the seventh that tied the game 4-4.

McNeese took the lead in the top of the eleventh. However, Houston’s senior outfielder Amanda Carden’s single pushed graduate outfielder Katy Repa across the plate to tie the game at five.

With a runner in scoring position, Houston failed to match McNeese in the 13th, allowing the Cowgirls to emerge victorious.

Nevertheless, amidst the heartbreak, standout performances shone through.

Junior Catcher/Utility Turiya Coleman delivered a 3-5 performance at the plate, driving in a crucial run in the fourth.

Graduate pitcher Shelby Smith pitched the final three innings, allowing one run with sophomore pitcher Paris Lehman striking out five in her 9.2 innings.

Next up, the Cougars prepare to kick off a three-game road series against Texas A&M Commerce Friday-Sunday.

