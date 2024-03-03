Houston women’s basketball edges out UCF in final minute

A game-winning three came out of the hands of graduate guard N’Yah Boyd in the final minute of UH women’s basketball’s 68-67 win over UCF Saturday at Fertitta Center.

After leading by as much as 21 points, UCF came storming back.

A critical three from Boyd gave Houston a two-point lead after the teams had landed on a tie at 58. However, a Houston turnover preceded a tie at 62.

The Cougars went on to trail by as much as five, but a three from senior guard Laila Blair put the Cougars in position for a game-winner.

After leading 33-27 at the half, a commanding start to the third was likely to seal the deal for Houston. However, a later dry spell of scoring and a decline in defensive intensity allowed UCF to come within striking distance.

Senior guard Shalexxus Aaron and Blair finished with 15 points for senior night, with Blair grabbing five rebounds and five assists.

With the win, Houston improves to 14-15 on the season and 5-13 in conference play.

Next up, the Cougars will travel to Kansas City to compete in the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship starting March 7.

