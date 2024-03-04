UH swim & dive earns second place at Big 12 Championships

The Houston swimming and diving team earned a second place finish over five days at the Big 12 Conference Championships last week.

UH’s first top three finish of the championships came on day two when a team composed of fifth year Chase Farris, freshman Michelle McLeod and senior Hedda Grelz earned third in the team diving contest.

In the second day’s B-Finals, freshman Nora Hetyei finished in first place in the 200-yard medley.

In third place entering the third day of competitions, Houston turned up the heat. Notably, sophomore Noor El Gendy put together a sixth place finish in the 100-yard butterfly.

With a collection of other top ten finishes across day three, Houston entered the fourth day comfortably in second place.

Day four saw McLeod grab her second top three finish of the contest and first individual top three finish with her third place platform diving performance.

Houston continued to compile top ten finishes on day five, with notable showings on the final day coming from sophomore Virag Peter, junior Henrietta Fangli and fifth year Chase Farris in their respective contests.

Having been in the top three for the bulk of the five-day event, Houston finished its first-ever appearance at the Big 12 Championships as runners-up to a comfortably victorious Texas group.

