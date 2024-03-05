Men’s golf places eighth at Cabo Collegiate, Borow wins individual event in Sugar Land

UH junior golfer Jacob Borow posted three straight sub-70-stroke rounds en route to winning the individual title at the Colin Montgomerie-HCU Invitational, while Houston as a team finished eighth overall at the Cabo Collegiate early this week.

Collin Montgomerie-HCU Invitational

Borow was one of four Cougars to compete as individuals in the Collin Montgomerie-HCU Invitational, with junior Drew Murdock also finishing eighth in the tournament.

Borow started strong with a six-under-par first round in the 72-par course, following it up with an even better round of 65 strokes in the second round. Borow logged a 69-stroke final round to clinch first place by a margin of four strokes.

Murdock stayed under par with rounds of 69 and 68 to begin the event before rounding things out with an even-par final round to place eighth. Junior Laurenz Schiergen also finished 18th while senior Nick Sutton finished 40th.

Cabo Collegiate

After a strong start putting UH in second place after one round of action, UH slipped in the final two rounds of the Cabo Collegiate to finish eighth.

Three different Cougars went under par for the first round of the event as seniors Santiago De La Fuente and Austyn Reily led the way with scores of 68 in the 71-par course, followed closely behind by junior Wolfgang Glawe with 69. Freshman Chi Chun Chen recorded a score of 72 to round out the team’s top four.

In the second round of action, Chen, De La Fuente and Glawe all scored two-over-par rounds while Reily led the team with a round of 72. The day ended with UH falling to fifth place.

De La Fuente turned in the Cougars’ only sub-par round on the final day of action with a score of 70. Chen was the next best UH player with another 73-stroke round, while Reily and Glawe struggled with rounds of 76 and 77 strokes respectively.

UH will return to action on March 18 and 19 at the All-American Intercollegiate in Humble, Texas.

