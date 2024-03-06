Houston women’s golf finished eighth at The Show Tournament

Houston women’s golf finished in eighth place at The Show Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Spanish Trail Country Club.

On day one, the Cougars finished 15 over par through two rounds to take eighth place. Junior Hyeonji Kang finished the day T-4 on the player leaderboard with a score of 4 under par. Kang got her gears moving in the second and final round of day one as she made four birdies on the sixth, seventh, 16th and 18th holes, 12 pars and only one bogey made on the 10th hole for an almost clean card.

On day two, the Cougars finished 7 over par in the third and final round of the tournament to maintain eighth place. Kang finished T-14, sophomore Alex Saldana finished T-31, freshman Maelynn Kim finished T-41, senior Nicole Abelar finished T-57 and sophomore Moa Svedenskiold finished 76th.

Next up, UH continues its tour out west when it participates in the three-day MountainView Collegiate Tournament at the MountainView Country Club in Tucson, Arizona starting March 15.

