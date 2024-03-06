No. 1 UH clinches share of Big 12 title in win over UCF

No. 1 UH defeated UCF on the road 67-59 Wednesday evening. With the win, Houston clinches at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title and can clinch with a win Saturday against No.7 ranked Kansas.

The Cougars showed their heroics battling back after trailing 31-28 at the half. Senior Guard LJ Cryer was the driving force of the comeback putting up 25 points with critical made threes.

Before the break, Houston shot just 18% from beyond the arc, with Cryer hitting the Cougars first three with just 3:51 to go in the first. Nine first-half UCF turnovers kept Houston’s hopes alive.

Although an ankle injury briefly sent Junior forward Ja’Vier Francis into the locker room, his presence was felt upon his return. Critical dunks and rebounds allowed the Coogs to tie the game at 42.

With just under 12 minutes left to play, a three out of the hands of senior guard Jamal Shead gave Houston their first lead of the evening. Although UCF continued their fight the Cougars maintained their lead the rest of the way.

Houston improved to 27-3 on the year and 14-3 in the conference. The Cougars conclude the regular season with a high-stakes Saturday afternoon matchup against No.7 Kansas.

