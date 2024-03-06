UH baseball walks off Sam Houston at home

The UH baseball team added another win to their season record (8-4) after clinching a walk-off 2-1 victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Sanders Cup opener.

Freshman pinch hitter Ace Reese played the hero delivering the go-ahead two-RBI double in the bottom of the ninth. The hit came on an 0-2 count with the Cougars’ backs against the wall with one out.

Senior outfielder Tre Jones got UH going in the ninth inning with a walk before reaching third base on a bunt from senior pinch hitter Jason Schoenvogel, setting up Reese’s walk-off.

Senior pitcher Chris Stuart came up huge after Sam Houston got on the board with a home run in the second inning as he pitched four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

Looking ahead, the Cougars now shift their focus to their upcoming series against Baylor, the team’s first-ever Big 12 matchup, which begins on Friday.

[email protected]