Hot hitting guides UH softball past McNeese

The Cougars softball team closed out a long road trip with a win on Wednesday night over McNeese. Every starter recorded a hit to soar past the Cowgirls to secure the 9-5 win.

The game opened with a walk, a single and an error to put Junior infielder Lair Beautae and graduate catcher Kennedy Thomas in scoring position, eventually giving the team an early 2-0 lead.

McNeese cut its deficit down to one by the third inning, but Houston quickly responded with a single and score by Thomas to bring the lead back to two.

Junior Turiya Coleman put up her fourth home run of the season to widen the gap 5-1.

The team remained hot in the fourth inning, seeing a double from Sophomore Mandy Esman, a single from Amanda Carden and three runs to further the distance between the teams, going up 7-3.

Looking forward, the Cougars will begin its Big 12 Conference slate with a three-game series at home against Texas. Game one will take place on March 8.

[email protected]