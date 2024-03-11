Cougars capture All-American honors at NCAA Indoor Championships

Houston track and field competed in the NCAA Indoor Championships this past weekend. The Cougars’ performance was highlighted by a third-place finish in the women’s 4×400 relay as well as another First-Team All-American finish by senior hurdler De’Vion Wilson.

UH earned two First-Team All-American finishes and five Second-Team.

In the highlight event for the Cougars, the women’s 4×400 meter relay team took home third place nationally and set a school record with a time of 3:28.28. The team included graduate Kelly-Ann Beckford, graduate Sydni Townsend, senior Iman Babineaux, and freshman Michaela Mouton.

Wilson was able to earn First-Team All-American honors after he finished the final of the 60-meter hurdles in fourth place.

Junior multi-athlete in the heptathlon Grant Levesque ran a top time in the 60-meter dash to start at 6.79. Levesque finished the day in 12th place with 3131 points.

Levesque closed out heptathlon action on Saturday with a 10th-place finish of 5842 points through six events. Levesque cleared 5.46 in the pole vault on his first attempt which is the best height in college heptathlon history.

Senior pole vaulter Christyan Sampy became another Second-Team All-American after his 10th-place finish. Sampy was able to clear the first height at 5.3 meters.

Senior sprinter Shaun Maswanganyi finished in ninth place in the 60-meter, just missing out by 0.01 seconds to qualify for the final in that event. Maswanganyi earned Second-Team All-American with his time of 6.63 seconds. His time of 20.87 seconds in the 200-meter semifinals came in 13th place, however, he still racked up another Second-Team All-American honor. This was Maswanganyi’s 12th honor in that category, which is the most in Houston track and field history.

Beckford finished in 14th place in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:06.55.

Up next, Houston will now focus on the outdoor season beginning on Thursday with the Kirk Baptiste Spring Break Invitational at Carl Lewis International Complex.

