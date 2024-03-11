Houston tennis drops ninth in a row with recent losses against TCU and Baylor

After being winless since January, the Cougars experienced a tough weekend with 0-7 and 1-6 road losses to TCU and Baylor. The Cougar’s lone one marked their first Big 12 point of the season, coming during their ninth straight loss.

Match 1

Despite the Cougar’s win in the opening match of doubles play, the Horned Frogs finished on top. Junior Maria Dzemeshkevich and senior Laura Slisane’s 6-2 win marked the Cougar’s only winning set. The Horned Frogs were able to bounce back and win the remaining two doubles matches.

As for singles play, TCU made a clean sweep with Houston, as sophomore Sophie Schouten came close to earning a point for the Cougars, winning her set, but ultimately lost in her match against Destinee Martins 6-3, 2-6, 3-6. Senior Blanca Cortijo Parreno also came close to earning a point in her defeat against Helena Narmont 1-6, 4-6.

Match 2

In doubles Slisane and Dzemeshkevich defeated Baylor 6-1, while sophomores Sonya Kovalenko and Schouten clinched the Cougar’s lone point with a 7-6 win.

Despite the promising start, the Bears had the upper hand in all six singles matchups. Schouten was the only player who won a single set, however, lost to Sierra Berry 6-3, 2-6, 4-6. Both Dzemeshkevich and freshman Nina Skoric nearly won a set of their own, but fell to Liubov Kostenko 5-7, 2-6 and Zuzanna Frankowska 2-6, 5-7 respectively.

Next up, the Cougars will try to get out of the loss column with a Friday afternoon home meeting with Texas.