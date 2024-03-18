UH divers qualify for NCAA Championships at Diving Zones

The UH swimming & diving team competed across three days at the NCAA Zone D Championships, seeing two of its divers qualify for the NCAA Championships.

Fifth-year diver Chase Farris was the first UH diver to qualify for the NCAA Championships, booking her spot with an eighth place final score in the 3-meter contest. It is the third time Farris has qualified for the NCAA Championships.

On the third day of competition, freshman diver Michelle McLeod joined Farris with a qualification via the platform contest. Farris also qualified for the platform contest, booking a second qualification for the championships.

Farris and McLeod join Houston’s lone qualifying swimmer junior Henrietta Fangli as UH’s three representatives in this week’s championships, which will take place across three days beginning on March 20 in Athens, Georgia.

