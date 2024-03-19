UH runners show out at Kirk Baptiste Spring Break Invitational

The UH track and field team dominated at the Kirk Baptiste Spring Break Invitational at the Carl Lewis International Complex and captured six first-place finishes. Houston also won the 4×200 relay at the TSU Relays.

Freshman runners Nicholas Byrd, King Micah Scales and Joshua Sims-Waddy led by junior Trey East III took the victory in the 4×200 relay as the only Cougars to compete at the TSU Relays.

At the Kirk Baptiste Invitational, freshmen Aaron Crittenden and Michaela Mouton established two meet records.

In the field events, the Cougars claimed first place six times. In the hammer throw, graduate Ethan Marshall won Houston’s first gold of the day with a personal best of 64.94 meters. With a throw of 54.51 meters, sophomore Zaeda Houff finished second in the women’s hammer throw.

With a javelin throw of 39.96 meters, freshman Paris Kimble won her first outdoor collegiate championship. Graduate Izac Canchola won the men’s javelin throw with a personal best of 70.08.

In the men’s high jump, freshman Antrea Mita won the event with a leap of 2.10 meters, while junior My’Kell Beck finished second with a jump of 2.00 meters.

Graduate Destiny Lawrence finished in first place in the women’s triple jump to go along with senior David Ajama on the men’s side.

The Cougars look to carry their momentum as they head to Rice for the Victor Lopez Classic, which will be from Thursday through Saturday.

