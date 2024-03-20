De La Fuente leads UH golf to fifth place at All-American Intercollegiate

UH golf completed action at the All-American Intercollegiate in Humble, Texas with a fifth-place finish led by senior Santiago De La Fuente’s third-place performance.

The Cougar’s first day on the course for the tournament went fair finishing in fifth place for the day for a tie with Texas State and just behind Texas Tech by one stroke. De La Fuente led the Cougars with a hot start as he holed three birdies in his first three holes.

Senior Nick Sutton had an amazing second round including three birdies in a seven-hole stretch to go up 18 spots in the leaderboard to end the day in 26th.

The Cougars stayed in fifth place when all was said and done on the final day, finishing second among the six Big 12 competitors behind tournament winner Texas Tech.

De La Fuente had the best day on the course for the Cougars as he climbed up eight spots on the leaderboard to finish third with a score of 208 on the tournament. He had four birdies and an eagle in his final round of play.

Redshirt junior Jacob Borow had a solid final day, shooting a one-under-par 71 to move himself up to a tie at 14th. Junior Laurenz Schiergen climbed up 18 spots himself to end up tying with teammate Bryant Hiskey and placing 65th.

Houston will next compete in the Valspar Collegiate in Florida on March 25-26.

