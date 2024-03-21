UH softball dominates Stephen F. Austin in mid-week clash

The UH softball team put together an incredible performance and claimed a resounding victory on the road against Stephen F. Austin with a 17-5 score.

Houston’s dominance was particularly evident during a commanding stretch in the third inning where it surged ahead with an astounding nine runs, catapulting its lead into double digits.

Junior infielder Lair Beautae showcased her prowess on the field, delivering a standout performance with two hits, two runs, and an earned walk. Meanwhile, graduate utility player Bree Cantu left an indelible mark on the game, contributing significantly with a remarkable home run that earned her five RBIs.

Additionally, graduate infielder Jasmyn Rollin demonstrated her skillset with three runs, two homeruns, and two RBIs, while freshman outfielder Mikalah Nitta made a notable impact, securing two runs, three home runs, and two RBIs.

The Cougars’ collective effort culminated in one of their standout performances of the season, with several players achieving personal bests and career games.

With the triumph, the Cougars boast 19-9 record. Looking ahead, UH returns home to the Cougar Softball Stadium for a three-game series hosting Kansas beginning Friday evening.

