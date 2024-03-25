Cougar earns All-American honorable mention at NCAA Swim & Dive Championships

The Houston Swim and Dive program concluded its events at the NCAA Championships this weekend at the University of Georgia.

UH was represented by three athletes: junior Henrietta Fangli, freshman Michelle McLeod and fifth-year senior Chase Farris. Fangli, who received her first All-American selection with an honorable mention in the 100-yard breaststroke, swam a 58.98 in the consultation finals to finish in 14th place. This broke a previous program record set by Peyton Kondis in 2019.

Farris earned 48th place in the three-meter dive with a score of 219.

McLeod made her first NCAA championship appearance in platform diving and scored 236 for 25th place. Farris got 34th place in the same event and scored 220.4.

Fangli competed the next day in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:12.09 for 50th place.

The events concluded UH’s 2023-24 swimming and diving season, the first in the program’s history as Big 12 members.

[email protected]