UH snaps home winning streak in series loss to Kansas State

The Cougars baseball team dropped its weekend series against the Kansas State Wildcats at Schroeder Park, ending its five-game home winning streak.

Game 1

Houston started red-hot, jumping out to a 3-0 lead over Kansas State, but eventually fell 5-3.

Senior Justin Murray hit a home run early in the first inning to put the Cougars ahead. Freshmen Ace Reese added another in the third frame to extend the lead. Things turned sour after two errors in the sixth inning proved costly allowing the Wildcats to capitalize and eventually seize the lead.

Game 2

Again, the Cougars allowed a Wildcat comeback after holding a 5-2 lead seven frames into the second game of the series but couldn’t maintain its composure down the stretch and lost 6-5.

Houston fell behind 2-0 early on, but a hot fifth inning was enough to claim the lead. Murray and senior Harold Coll singled down the middle to put Houston up 4-2, but an error in the eighth frame allowed Kansas to reclaim the lead 6-5 ending the game.

Game 3

Kansas completed the series sweep on Sunday with a 9-3 victory.

Houston was first on the board taking a 1-0 lead but couldn’t get anything going offensively for the majority of the game.

The Wildcat’s energetic offense overpowered the Cougars. Seven runs throughout two frames including a five-run eighth inning was enough to put the game away for good.

Houston dropped to 14-9 on the year and 4-5 in conference play. UH will now look ahead to a midweek matchup against Lamar at Schroeder Park on Tuesday.

