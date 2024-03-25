Multiple Houston track and field athletes finish in national rankings in Victor Lopez Classic

The UH track and field team competed at the Victor Lopez Classic this weekend at Rice University. Houston walked away with 10 first-place finishes, and an additional seven Coogs finished on the podium.

Freshman Cordell Nwokeji won the shot put to start the competition, hitting a personal best of 18.27 meters, the tenth-best throw in the nation.

With a throw of 56.46 meters, junior Kevin Grubbs won the men’s discus.

Freshman Paris Kimblet placed third in the women’s shot put with a personal best throw of 14.26 meters.

Senior Caleb Malbrough finished first in the men’s long jump with a jump of 7.41 meters while junior My’Kell Beck, won the men’s high jump competition with a clearance of 2.10 meters.

Houston’s 4×100-meter relay team, consisting of freshmen Nicholas Byrd and King Micah Scales, senior Ireon Brown and sophomore Jaden Brown finished first with a time of 39.94 to kick off the running events.

In her first outdoor race as a Cougar, junior Miracle Thompson won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.61. Junior Trey East III, won on the men’s side with a timing of 46.23.

Graduate Kelly-Ann Beckford won the women’s 400 meters with a time of 52.79 for the seventh-fastest time in outdoor Houston history and the ninth-best time in the nation.

The Cougars finished with a top-10 finish in the world for the second time this season. Graduate Sydni Townsend achieved the feat with her first-place finish in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at 57.17. The time marked the best in the nation.

In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, junior Dillon Leacock crossed the finish line in a personal record-breaking 51.33 seconds to win the event.

Freshman Michaela Mouton rounded out the historic meet with a first-place 23.35 finish in the 200-meter dash.

Houston will head to Austin, Texas to participate in the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays starting Wednesday.